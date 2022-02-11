AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony announced the eighth annual Symphony Kids Education program, which aims to unite students through the power of music.

The program, located at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, is from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00p.m. on Feb. 16 and 17 and will cost $3 per student, The Amarillo Symphony detailed in a press release.

The Amarillo Symphony listed the goals that the program aims to provide the students:

Experience a live orchestra performance

Develop and apply a music vocabulary

Evaluate and listen critically to orchestral repertoire

Connect musical learning with other areas of study and other art forms

Participate in an interactive concert experience

The release said the program will allow students to “explore the wonder, beauty, and strength of water in nature by travelling through the daily cycle of water from sunrise to sunset,” through classical music from prominent composers including Beethoven, Debussy, and many more.

The Amarillo Symphony will be led by guest conductor Thomas Fortner, assistant conductor and youth orchestra music director of the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra, who advocates for building stronger communities through music, the release stated.

“Symphony Kids brings a full symphonic concert experience to our community’s youth year after

year. Students and educators get to learn more about the instruments of the orchestra, see them in

action, and witness their school music teachers perform like “rockstars” as members of the Amarillo

Symphony, perpetuating the conversation surrounding music and how it ties into our everyday lives,” said Irma-Esther Borup, Education & Community Engagement Director for the Amarillo Symphony.

“For many students, this is their first and perhaps only time to attend a concert at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. Once in their seats, the stage comes to life with lights, music, and choreographed gestures throughout the orchestra; students engage with the director, learn about the music, and share in a single concert experience. Though music is part of our staff’s “every day,” it’s beautiful to be reminded of the magic music holds for so many children,” Borup concluded.

According to The Amarillo Symphony, the program partners with area schools to “spread the love and appreciation of music throughout the Panhandle,” as the program is covered by donors who support the arts.