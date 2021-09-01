Amarillo Symphony names new interim executive director

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Symphony announced Wednesday that it has appointed David Hyslop as the organization’s interim executive director, coming after the recent departure of Andrew Hay as the organization’s executive director.

Hyslop, according to a news release, has been involved in the orchestra industry for 56 years, being the former leader of the Minnesota Orchestra, the St. Louis Symphony, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and the Oregon Symphony. Hyslop has worked with the Amarillo Symphony in the past, serving as a strategic planning consultant for the organization in 2005 and 2006.

“As the Amarillo Symphony goes through this period of transition, I am pleased to be able to help the organization navigate the process.” Hyslop said in the release. “I’m also pleased to reconnect with some of the Board leaders from my previous time here during the opening of the Globe-News concert hall. “

Alan Rhodes, the board president of the symphony, said in the release that the board is pleased that Hyslop is serving in this interim role, bringing a lot of experience in the process.

“Mr. Hyslop has served in this role for a number of symphony orchestras across the country,” he said in the release. “His industry knowledge and connections will be a great help to us as we begin the search for a new director, continue our search for a Music Director and begin planning the Symphony’s 100th anniversary.”

According to previous reports, Hay began his new role as the executive director of the Cultural Foundation of the Texas Panhandle, leading both the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum and the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation, the producer of the “Texas Outdoor Musical” in Palo Duro Canyon State Park.