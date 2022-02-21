AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Symphony announced Monday that the 2022 Beethoven Society Award will be presented to Jeff Booth, head of the 2022 Music Director Search Committee. The Beethoven Society Award Dinner for members, where the award will be presented, was scheduled for April 4 at the Amarillo Club.

The Amarillo Symphony wrote in its announcement that it has remained grateful for every donor in its Beethoven Society, who “passionately invest in the mission of the Symphony and believe in the artistic, educational, and community work the Symphony does.”

As described by the Amarillo Symphony, the Beethoven Society Award is intended to honor a Symphony donor from the group who “gives with extraordinary generosity of their time, talents, and treasure to support great music throughout the Texas Panhandle.”

Jeff Booth, as described in the announcement, has spent decades involved with the Amarillo Symphony. He served as president of the Board of Directors and has led the Music Director Search Committee multiple times. That committee, noted the Symphony, is expected to recommend the final candidate to be the new Amarillo Symphony Music Director to the Board of Directors in July.

“Jeff has been involved in the Symphony for many years and has held many positions, but his most impactful contribution has been to chair the music director search twice,” said Terry White, Vice President of the Board of Directors and head of the Beethoven Award Selection Committee, “He is chairing the current search which has been impacted by COVID-19. Throughout the delay caused by the pandemic, Jeff has kept the selection process in the forefront as we begin the actual selection process.”

“I am as surprised as I am honored to be selected as the recipient of the Amarillo Symphony Beethoven Society’s prestigious award,” said Booth, “I share this honor with the members of the Amarillo Symphony Music Director Search COmmittee who have worked tirelessly through he COVID-19-plagued search, narrowing the field of 300+ candidates to three finalists and soon to the selection of our next Music Director. It is indeed an honor to join the prestigious list of prior honorees!”