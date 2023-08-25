AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Symphony is celebrating 100 years of harmonizing and entertaining the High Plains.

The symphony is set to kick off its centennial celebration on Saturday at HODGETOWN, and will feature a with a variety of styles, moods, and some surprise guests.

Music Director George Jackson joined us on Today In Amarillo to tell us all about the centennial event.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7:30 p.m.

