AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Symphony are set to celebrate the 100th season of the Amarillo Symphony with a dinner at the Amarillo Botanical Gardens.

According to the Amarillo Symphony, the Centennial Celebration Dinner is set to begin at 6 p.m. on Oct. 6, and seating is very limited.

Officials detailed that the event will feature music and special surprises throughout the evening.

To purchase tickets contact the Amarillo Symphony Office at 806-376-8782.