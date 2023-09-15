AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Symphony will officially begin its 100th season on Friday and Saturday and continue through April 2024, which it said will feature world-renowned guest artists, collaborations with the Amarillo Master Chorale and the Harrington String Quartet, new music commissions, and powerful works celebrating both the orchestra’s history and future.

As previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, this official opening comes after the symphony’s centennial celebration began in August with a concert at Hodgetown Stadium. Steered by Music Director and Conductor George Jackson, the symphony said the Friday and Saturday opening for the season will feature the “Rhapsody in Blue” concert.

“Rhapsody in Blue,” according to the symphony, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday in the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.

Single tickets for that concert, and others in the season, start at $27 or $10 for students and can be purchased here, over the phone by calling 806-376-8782, or in person at the Amarillo Symphony office or Amarillo Civic Center Box Office. Those interested in buying a season subscription can also get more information by calling or visiting the website.

Concerts planned for the 2023-24 season, all of which are planned for 7:30 p.m. at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts, include:

Rhapsody in Blue – Sept. 15-16

¡Celebraciones! – Oct. 13-14

Brahms and Bluegrass – Nov. 17-18

HAPPY Holiday Pops – Dec. 16 at both 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Bach to Bartók – Jan. 19-20

Mahler’s Fifth Symphony – Feb. 23-24

A Spring Symphony – March 8-9

Beethoven’s Ninth Symphony & HSQ – April 19-20

The Centennial Season of the Amarillo Symphony follows its beginning in the 1920s, when the Amarillo Philharmonic Club – one of multiple women’s music clubs – was active and presented its first concert featuring a “Philharmonic Chorus and Orchestra” in October 1924. That concert initiated what would become known as The Amarillo Symphony in 1950, which stands as the largest and most active performing arts organization in the Texas Panhandle.

The Amarillo Symphony as it existed in 1924

The Amarillo Symphony credits its organization’s long history to the people in the community and their dedication to music in the early 1900s.

“Even during the years of the Dustbowl, the Great Depression, World War II, and its aftermath, the organization kept keepin’ on,” said the symphony, “Presenting concerts, producing remarkable spectacles, and presenting acclaimed guest artists, even if they had to roll butcher paper on stage so the musicians could perform without dirtying their fancy gowns with Panhandle dust, according to one recollection.”

As noted by the symphony, it offers community and education programs such as the Amarillo Symphony Youth Orchestra and yearly Holiday Pops and Hodgetown Pops concerts as part of its contributions to the Amarillo cultural ecosystem. Further, as previously reported on MyHighPlains.com, it has also achieved historic heights with triumphant performances such as Beethoven’s notoriously difficult “Missa Solemnis” in 2022.