Amarillo Symphony awarded National Endowment for the Arts grant, Class Act ‘up and running’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Symphony has been awarded a $10,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), to support the Class Act educational program.

Described by the Symphony, Class Act “sends string quartets of Symphony musicians into area classrooms to present interactive performances and question and answer sessions with students of all ages.”

Class Act musicians, said the Symphony, have visited schools around the Amarillo and Canyon areas and began reaching into rural communities of the Panhandle before the pandemic shut-downs of 2020. After about a year of a pause, the program has running again since March of 2021.

“As the country and the arts sector begin to imagine returning to a post-pandemic world, the National Endowment for the Arts is proud to announce funding that will help arts organizations such as the Amarillo Symphony reengage fully with partners and audiences,” said NEA Acting Chairman Ann Eilers. “Although the arts have sustained many during the pandemic, the chance to gather with one another and share arts experiences is its own necessity and pleasure.”

Irma-Esther Borup, Amarillo Symphony Education & Community Engagement Director, said, “It is an

honor to be awarded this grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. These funds mean a broader access for students and teachers in Amarillo, Canyon, and the surrounding rural communities to the Amarillo Symphony and its world-class musicians. Such meaningful interactions cultivate within audiences a sincere appreciation for orchestral music, cultures, and nurture a person’s innate curiosity for diverse instruments.”

Matias Arámbula, music teacher at Amarillo’s Travis Middle School, said, “For my students, it’s always beneficial to . . . bring in some other faces, some other voices, some other really top-notch performers that are going to be able to . . . represent what we are trying to accomplish long-term . . . It’s a really valuable thing.”

More information on the projects included in the Arts Endowment grant announcement can be found here.