AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Super Anime Fest Website, the Amarillo Super Mini-Con will be from 10 a.m on October 1 to 4 p.m. October 2 at the Regency Room in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.

The website stated that the event will feature Funko Pops, cards, cosplay, comic books, collectibles, and more

The event will also feature special guests including:

Vanessa Angel-Actor Kingpin Weird Science

Kyle Herbert- voice Actor DragonballZ My Hero Academia

Kent Williams-Voice Actor DragonballZ My Hero Academia

Jeremy Inman- Voice Actor DragonballZ



Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 14 and younger. Kids 4 and under are free.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Super Anime Fest Website.