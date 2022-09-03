AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Super Anime Fest Website, the Amarillo Super Mini-Con will be from 10 a.m on October 1 to 4 p.m. October 2 at the Regency Room in the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.
The website stated that the event will feature Funko Pops, cards, cosplay, comic books, collectibles, and more
The event will also feature special guests including:
- Vanessa Angel-Actor
- Kingpin
- Weird Science
- Kyle Herbert- voice Actor
- DragonballZ
- My Hero Academia
- Kent Williams-Voice Actor
- DragonballZ
- My Hero Academia
- Jeremy Inman- Voice Actor
- DragonballZ
Tickets for the event are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 14 and younger. Kids 4 and under are free.
For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit the Super Anime Fest Website.