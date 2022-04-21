AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials from the Amarillo Independent Scholl District, students from many campuses competed in the 2022 “Battle of the Books” on Tuesday and Thursday at the Amtech Career Academy.

District officials said that students read 10 novels during their preparations for the competition. During the competition, teams of five students participate in three rounds answering questions about the books to test their knowledge and reading comprehension skills. Scores from the rounds are averaged to decide the top teams, said officials, who are then recognized at an assembly on the evening of the competition in front of parents, high school cheer teams, and other clubs who came to support the younger students.

The two separate competitions held this week, as announced by the district, included:

Tuesday, April 19 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. 5th and 6th-grade students

Thursday, April 21 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. 4th and 5th-grade students



“Battle of the Books is focused on achievement in reading. This is a competition at heart, though there is a cooperative learning aspect,” said the district regarding the event, “The novels challenge the students in both rigor and stamina. Students who participate often show great leaps in reading comprehension.”

The full list of novels included in the 2021-2022 Battle of the Books event can be found here, as well as other information and resources related to the Amarillo ISD libraries.