AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced Friday that the city’s capital projects and development engineering department will be conducting a road repair project starting Monday, causing a lane closure.

According to a release from the city, the department’s contractor will be conducting a road repair project starting Monday, requiring a lane closure on Coulter St. between 34th Ave. and 45th Ave. The inside northbound lane will be closed to traffic, the release states. Southbound lanes will not be impacted.

Officials state that the impacted northbound lane will reopen once the repairs have been completed. For more information, individuals can visit the project website, email construction@amarillo.gov or call the department at 806-378-9334.