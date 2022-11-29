AMARILLO Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals released information regarding its upcoming Santa Paws fundraiser.

According to a news release from the Amarillo SPCA, the organization will host a fundraiser giving members of the community the chance for their pet to have a photo taken with Santa. This fundraiser will occur from 12-4 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 11 at the Pet Supplies Plus location at 5807 SW 45th Ave.

For a $10 donation to the Amarillo SPCA, community members can receive a 5”x7” color photo and/or a cell phone shot of their pet, according to the release. Family members are also welcome to be in the photo. Donations go toward the organization and the animals without homes it serves.

According to the release, the Amarillo SPCA currently cares for around 100 dogs and around 40 cats and kittens. The goal is to find “perfect homes” for each of the animals and will remain with the shelter until it happens.