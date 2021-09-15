Amarillo SPCA to host garage sale, raise funds for shelter animals

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo SPCA is set to host its garage sale to raise funds for the care of the shelter animals who are waiting for their forever homes on Thursday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 17 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., according the Amarillo SPCA.

Located at 7105 Elmhurst, the SPCA is accepting donations including shoes and purses, but according to the SPCA, it does not have room for clothing.

You can drop off your donations at the garage sale location and for more information on the Amarillo SPCA call (806) 355-5260.