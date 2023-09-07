AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo SPCA released information on its annual garage sale fundraiser which will help provide care for around 120 cats and dogs until they find forever homes.

According to organizers, the fundraiser will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 15-16 at the Amarillo SPCA facility, located at 11901 South Coulter. The Amarillo SPCA asked the community to donate unwanted items before Sept. 12 for the garage sale and drop them off at the facility.

“We don’t have room for clothing or shoes but purses are ok to bring,” organizers noted.

The Amarillo SPCA further noted that the area organization is not affiliated with the national SPCA and does not receive funding from them or any other federal or state organization, therefore, community aid is needed.