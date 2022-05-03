AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo SPCA recently released information regarding the upcoming Mission Muttfest event, giving people the chance to donate to the Amarillo SPCA organization.

According to a news release from the organization, Mission Muttfest 2022 will occur at 12 p.m. on May 15 at the Starlight Ranch Event Center, located at 1415 Sunrise Drive. Officials said this is the 28th year of the event that aims to benefit the organization, which has been in the Amarillo area for more than 34 years.

Mission Muttfest will give attendees the chance to shop with pet-related vendors and bid in the silent auction. The release also said that participants, as well as their pets, will be able to participate in canine contests. Officials said all proceeds will benefit the Amarillo SPCA and its mission of caring and sheltering both cats and dogs.

According to the release, the Amarillo SPCA is a nonprofit aimed at finding the perfect homes for their shelter animals. Currently, the organization said that 100 dogs and puppies, as well as 40 cats and kittens, are being cared for.