Amarillo SPCA: Shelter cats almost at capacity

“I hate to disappoint people sometimes but sometimes we don’t have the space. That’s why we have all these out here,” said Debra Hall, Amarillo SPCA Facility Manager.

It’s a problem that’s affecting Hall over at Amarillo SPCA, running out of space to effectively care for cats.

“We have space for maybe one more but after that, we usually have to turn people down. We have about 30 cats in our cat lodge. A lot of these are old timers, a lot of these are little kittens,” said Hall.

Hall says they get calls every single day from people needing to drop off an unwanted litter of kittens or cats that have been abandoned. Bringing them in, could potentially lead to a number of issues.

“The more pets you have at a facility, especially cats, because of the diseases that they carry, the more you have, the bigger the chance is that they’re going to come in with something and it’ll spread to the others. All we need is one kitten to come in with it and if we have kittens that haven’t had their vaccinations or series of them, then they’re liable to come down with it. We’re pretty cautious to where anytime we get anything in, of course vaccinations start right away,” said Hall.

While it may not apply to every pet owner out there, Hall says people can help them out with this issue by simply doing this.

“Spay and neuter please. A lot of these little kittens end up out here because people when they have pets, don’t spay or neuter,” said Hall.

For more information on how you can help out or volunteer at the SPCA: https://www.amarillospcashelter.com/