AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — No matter the dog, the size, or the breed, the Starlight Ranch Event Center was full of them as Sunday was the 28th annual Amarillo SPCA’s Muttfest.

Patti Amador, a volunteer with the Amarillo SPCA said Muttfest is one of their biggest fundraisers.

“We actually have three fundraisers during the year. We have a garage sale and during Christmas time, we have Santa pet pictures, but Muttfest has always been in the month of May, and it’s our largest fundraiser and what that money goes to is to help our shelter,” said Amador.

Amador said the Amarillo SPCA is a no-kill shelter for dogs and cats and the money raised goes to help the non-profit.

“It helps with getting the dogs fixed, it helps with surgery, it helps when some of the pets need surgery. We have cats and dogs, so if they have to go to the vet, it helps with those kinds of bills. It just helps keep our place open,” said Amador.

Admission to Muttfest was free, but donations were welcomed. Over at Muttfest, there were canine contests, pet-related vendors, a silent auction, and much more. There were also feature food vendors and low-cost vaccinations available.

Bobby Lee, co-owner of The Big Texan and Starlight Ranch Event Center said it’s a privilege to host events at the center that help those in the community.

“We’re pet lovers too. We love pets. We love dogs and we admire the association that puts on the event, so it’s our honor to work with them and put on this event,” said Lee.

Amador added the Amarillo SPCA loves having people come out and support a good cause while having a good time.

“If you look around, you see all these people with their dogs and you see people with their families and their friends, they bring everybody out and spend the day. Some come at noon when we open and stay until five and wander around and some stay a short time, but the more the merrier,” said Amador.

Amador said in 2019, the Amarillo SPCA raised $9,000, and last year the organization raised $11,000 through Muttfest. She added the non-profit’s next big fundraiser will be in September with their garage sale event.