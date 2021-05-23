Amarillo SPCA holds 27th annual Muttfest over at Starlight Ranch Event Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Amarillo’s SPCA’s Muttfest made a triumphant return over at the Starlight Ranch.

“This is probably the biggest one we have ever had and this is our 27th year, so this is awesome at starlight ranch,” said Mary Ramirez, co-chair for Muttfest.

Hundreds of pets and their owners flocked to the event.

“We are thrilled to be back and we’re thrilled this year to be at the Starlight Ranch. It’s a lot more room and people can move around. We got more vendors this year and it just a lot of fun. A lot of fun at Starlight,” said Ramirez.

Lone Star Veterinary Services was there, offering shots and vaccines for dogs.

“Right now in Amarillo, we have a huge parvo problem and that’s all going to stop if we start getting our dogs vaccinated for parvo distemper. In order to stop all of these diseases and get them down in our community, it important to get your dogs vaccinated,” said Dr. Katie Dickinson, owner of Lone Star Veterinary Services.

Ramirez said all the money raised at Muttfest stays right here in the panhandle to help local animals.

“The money raised at Muttfest benefits the Amarillo SPCA, we don’t receive any funding from the national animal welfare groups, so it’s a very important event for us,” added Ramirez.

Ramirez also shared an important reminder for the community.

She said spaying and neutering is the only way to stop the pet overpopulation here in Amarillo and to help keep shelters from getting full.

Ramirez said typically at the SPCA shelter, they have 70 dogs and 40 cats at all times at the shelter.