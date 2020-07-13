Amarillo SPCA cancels two biggest fundraisers of the year due to COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo SPCA is canceling Muttfest for the first time in 27 years due to the pandemic.

The annual Garage Sale is also canceled for 2020.

The organization says to please save donation items for next year, or if needed, they can store them at the shelter on 11901 S. Coulter Street. Since the shelter is closed due to the pandemic, please call 806-622-0555 to arrange a drop off time.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: