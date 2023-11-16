AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo SPCA announced its Santa Paw Pet Pictures event from Dec. 9 through Dec. 10 and is celebrating “Adopt a Senior Pet Month.”

The Santa Paws Pet Pictures event is Dec. 9 through Dec. 10 from noon to 4 p.m. at 5807 SW 45th Ave. STE 220. The SPCA said to bring your pets and get a 5×7 color print for $10. Those wanting to use their own phone for a photo will be charged $10.

The SPCA said it is also celebrating “Adopt a Senior Pet Month.” Those wanting to find a pet senior pet to adopt can look on the Amarillo SPCA website. Those who cannot adopt can also make a donation.