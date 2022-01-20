Amarillo South Rotary to present 2021 Potter County Deputy of the Year award

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo South Rotary is set to present the 2021 Amarillo South Rotary County Deputy of the Year Award to Deputy Jonathan Gates at a presentation ceremony on Jan. 20 at 8:00 a.m., according to news release from Amarillo South Rotary.

Amarillo South Rotary “hopes to draw attention to the outstanding service this law enforcement professional has provided to the citizens of Potter County,” with their motto being “Service Above Self,” the release stated.

Sheriff Brian Thomas and his staff will be in attendance when the award is presented to Deputy Gates with the Amarillo South Rotary Potter County Deputy of the Year Award.

The release detailed Deputy Gates’ accomplishments stating that his career with Potter County Sheriff’s Office began on March 31, 2004 He was then promoted to sergeant on May 24, 2021. Gates has worked in the jail, patrol, crime scene unit, and is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division.

In addition, Sgt. Gates recognized the need for a Crisis Intervention Team for the Sheriff’s Office and he began taking classes to become a CIT instructor to teach other deputies the crisis intervention program, which includes scenarios to learn how to deal with people in different types of crisis, the release said.

The Amarillo South Rotary stated, “Without his diligent efforts and long hours, this team may have likely have been delayed in being instituted.”