AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo South Rotary announced the recipient of its 33rd Annual Amarillo South Rotary Potter County Deputy of the Year Award, who was recognized at an event on Thursday morning.

Set to be presented at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo, the Rotary said that it would recognize the award recipient for exemplary service to the 2023 Potter County Sheriff’s Office Deputy of the Year, Deputy Abril Castaneda.

As described by Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas in a nomination letter, Castaneda has been employed with the department since January 2019 and was promoted to deputy in September 2021. She was nominated due to her “dedication and exemplary service” to the Potter County community.

Thomas detailed an example of Castaneda’s service with a July 2023 incident in which Castaneda responded to a call at the Canadian River Bed after a report of a man who had possibly died after overheating. A friend of the man had begun CPR 20 minutes before calling authorities, and responding deputies were directed to an area far east of the bridge known as “bull taco,” which includes rough terrain.

Castaneda arrived at the scene with the help of a community member with an ATV, said Thomas, and found the man unconscious and not breathing and could not find a pulse. She then performed chest compressions on the man for more than 20 minutes in the heat of the day.

“Deputy Castaneda took control of the scene and instructed bystanders in communicating with dispatch, which was difficult due to the remote location, and in assisting her with performing CPR.” continued Thomas, “Even in these very difficult conditions Deputy Castaneda was unwilling to give up.”

Despite the efforts of Castaneda, bystanders, and Life Star responders, the man was declared dead at the scene. However, Thomas still highlighted Castaneda’s determination and commitment, which she showed during the incident.

“This is not the way we want these situations to turn out, but we admire Deputy Castaneda’s dedication to help preserve life by doing CPR on someone for over 20 minutes. This is very demanding on a person and then to add the heat on top of that!” said Thomas, “The temperature that day showed to be 92 in Amarillo but add to that heat about 10 degrees in the hot sand area of the Canadian River Bed. For live saving efforts and never giving up on a citizen, we are proud to present Deputy Abril Castaneda as our choice for the Rotary Club Deputy of the Year for the Potter County Sheriff’s Office.”

Rotary officials noted that the award is inspired by the Rotary motto, “Service Above Self,” and that its aim is to draw attention to the outstanding service each recognized law enforcement officer has provided to the Potter County community.