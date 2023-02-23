AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo South Rotary honored Amarillo Fire Department Lieutenant Matt Amerson as the 2022 Firefighter of the Year on Thursday morning at the third annual award ceremony.

According to the Amarillo South Rotary, its motto “Service Above Self” informs its operations and its drive to recognize and honor outstanding service from local law enforcement and first responders. The award ceremony was set to be held at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Amarillo on Thursday morning.

“The people that make up the Amarillo Fire Department are our greatest asset,” noted the department website, which details the different resources and services offered to the community, “The knowledge, skills, and professionalism exhibited by the membership, on a daily basis, are second to none. Partnered with committed city leadership, the AFD will continue to make Amarillo a safer community in which to live and work.”

Previously, the Amarillo South Rotary also held an award ceremony earlier in February to recognize the Amarillo Police Department 2022 Officer of the Year, Officer Enrique Gonzalez. The rotary also honored Deputy William Jake Snyder and Deputy Matt Mitchell as the Potter and Randall County 2022 Deputies of the Year, respectively.