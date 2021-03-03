Amarillo South Rotary held their 30th annual APD officer of the year award

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On March 3 the Amarillo South Rotary held held their 30th annual APD officer of the year award.

It happened at the Amarillo Police Department.

Sargent Shea Lichtie was honored for her hard work and service to the community.

We have a lot of hard workers here and it’s just very, very rewarding, and again, we never look for those awards or accolades. This is something I do because I’ve always wanted to do this for the community,” said Sgt. Shea Lichtie.

The Amarillo South Rotary hopes to support the brave men and women in law enforcement.

