Amarillo South Rotary held their 30th annual APD officer of the year award

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On March 3 the Amarillo South Rotary held held their 30th annual APD officer of the year award.
It happened at the Amarillo Police Department.
Sargent Shea Lichtie was honored for her hard work and service to the community.
We have a lot of hard workers here and it’s just very, very rewarding, and again, we never look for those awards or accolades. This is something I do because I’ve always wanted to do this for the community,” said Sgt. Shea Lichtie.
The Amarillo South Rotary hopes to support the brave men and women in law enforcement.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Spirit Unbroken: Quinten Wilson
- US declined to prosecute Trump transport chief after inspector general review
- Gov. Kelly to sign bill helping cities facing sky-high energy costs from winter storm
- UPDATE: Man shot dead after firing weapon at law enforcement officials in Abbeville
- SUV in California crash where 13 died came through hole in border fence