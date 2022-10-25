AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s Amarillo City Council meeting, the city council received an update on the trash collection schedule from the city’s Solid Waste Department.

Officials with the department said that residential trash pickup levels were beginning to level off. Parts of the city have started to see twice-a-week trash pickup.

“The target for residential drivers is 36, I know were have 42 positions but at 36 is what we told the council that we would be able to go back to. I think we are on track for that and I am just really proud of what our staff has done they have really stepped up,” said Donny Hooper, city of Amarillo director of public works.

As was previously reported by MyHighPlains.com in July, the city announced what it said was a temporary change to waste collection services citing staffing shortages. The city moved to collecting waste from twice a week to once a week stating that it was aiming to move back to a normal schedule once positions were filled.

In September, the city raised wages for CDL drivers in solid waste from $16 an hour to $19 an hour.