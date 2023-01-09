AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo said the Amarillo Solid Waste Department is set to return to twice-a-week pickup Monday.

The city has been on a once-a-week collection since around September 2022 because of staffing shortages. The city said there will be two collection routes which will run Monday and Thursday, and Tuesday and Friday, with Wednesday designated as a maintenance day.

“We continue to look at technology on a daily basis to see what we can do to improve our services,” said Donny Hooper, director of public works for the city. “So even though we’re going back to our twice-a-week collections, we’re going to be continuing to go down the road of looking at what could make us more efficient on our routing and do a better job for our customers. We’re open to see more improvements in solid waste in the next year or so.”

According to the city, the department’s staff is 82% filled with 97% of equipment operator positions filled.