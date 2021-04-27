Amarillo Sod Squad players looking for host families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles are looking for host families to provide players with their “home away from home,” according to a news release from the team.
Although the families are not financially compensated, the team said that each host will be a part of the teams success while experiencing the “day-to-day life of a collegiate athlete.”
According to the Squad, the requirements of an ideal host family include:
- Commit to the entire season from May 28 to Aug. 8.
- Provide a clean, safe, and healthy home environment.
- Provide player(s) with their own room (although multiple players can share).
- Access to bathroom, kitchen, and laundry.
- Ability to provide reliable transportation, if and when needed.
- Must be understanding of the player’s hectic schedule.
According to the team, they will thank the host families with the following:
- Up to four ticket vouchers per Sod Squad home game.
- Pre-season host family team outing.
- End-of-season on-field recognition.
- two host family t-shirts with additional t-shirts purchased at a discount.
- 10% discount in the team store.
The Sod Squad said that a background check will be part of the process and if you are interested in being a host family you can fill out the Sod Squad Host Family Questionnaire here.
