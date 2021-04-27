Amarillo Sod Squad players looking for host families

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles are looking for host families to provide players with their “home away from home,” according to a news release from the team.

Although the families are not financially compensated, the team said that each host will be a part of the teams success while experiencing the “day-to-day life of a collegiate athlete.”

According to the Squad, the requirements of an ideal host family include:

Commit to the entire season from May 28 to Aug. 8.

Provide a clean, safe, and healthy home environment.

Provide player(s) with their own room (although multiple players can share).

Access to bathroom, kitchen, and laundry.

Ability to provide reliable transportation, if and when needed.

Must be understanding of the player’s hectic schedule.

According to the team, they will thank the host families with the following:

Up to four ticket vouchers per Sod Squad home game.

Pre-season host family team outing.

End-of-season on-field recognition.

two host family t-shirts with additional t-shirts purchased at a discount.

10% discount in the team store.

The Sod Squad said that a background check will be part of the process and if you are interested in being a host family you can fill out the Sod Squad Host Family Questionnaire here.