Amarillo Sod Poodles, Turn Center providing sensory kits at HODGETOWN

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles and Turn Center announce they are partnering up to provide sensory kits at all Sod Poodles home games beginning today Saturday, June 19.

Turn Center officials told us sensory rich environments, like baseball games, can be difficult places for kids to pay attention and get the full experience.

“Sporting events are such a great way for families to enjoy time together but often are full of unexpected sensory stimulation that makes it difficult for many children to pay attention and enjoy the game,” said Kelisha Murray, OTR, MOT, Director of Occupational Therapy, Turn Center. “These kits have items that are intended to help a child modulate his or her sensory needs in a very sensory enriched environment like the baseball field.”

Kits will come complete with sunglasses, noise-cancelling earphones, fidget toys, a special set of communication cards, as well as a paper wristband and pen to write down seat numbers and guardian contact information, in case of separation.

The center added that kits may be checked out at the HODGETOWN Fan Center during any home game this season, and a laminated inventory card is included so the kits can be returned to the fan center after the game.

“Families and kids represent the heartbeat of this community and our organization,” said Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager. “We could not happier than to be able to work in conjunction with a fantastic partner like Turn Center to make Sod Poodles games more accessible and enjoyable for our youngest yet biggest fans!”

Turn Center staff members will be on site on June 19th to kick off this partnership and answer any questions.

The Sod Poodles will face off against the Midland Rockhounds tonight at 7:05 p.m. at HODGETOWN.