Amarillo Sod Poodles to hire 100-150 people for upcoming season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles held the second of two job fairs on Saturday at HODGETOWN.

The Sod Poodles put on the job fairs for part-time seasonal positions in a variety of departments for the 2021 baseball season, team officials said.

The job fairs were a welcome sight for the team after the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sod Poodles said they are looking to hire 100-150 people in many different departments this season. Those positions include ones you see every time you go to HODGETOWN, like the ticket agents, servers, merchandise store attendants, concessions personnel, custodial crew and field staff.

There’s also the people you don’t see, but who are just as important to the gameday experience. Like video production personnel, audio technicians, scoreboard operator, just to name a few.

In addition to people who are looking to make money while watching a little baseball on the side, Sod Poodles President & General Manager Tony Ensor emphasized the Sod Poodles are looking for positive, uplifting team members.

“We look for people that are good ambassadors”, Ensor said. “I’m here, I’m the president of the ball club and my front office staff, but our employees out there at the ballgames, the ticket gates, the parking lots, those are the ambassadors of the ballclub. So people that want to be involved in something positive, that’s uplifting to the community, and want to really give our fans the best fan experience they can, people that fit that mold and enjoy what they do, that’s the kind of people we want out here.”

The Sod Poodles 2021 season fires up on May 4 to take on the Drillers at Tulsa, with the home opener at HODGETOWN on May 18 against the Midland Rockhounds. Although Texas is opened at full capacity with no mask mandate after Gov. Abbott rescinded all COVID restrictions last week, the Sod Poodles are still discussing what the 2021 fan experience will look like.

“Right now we’re still in talks with Major League Baseball because even though the governor opened up the state, and that’s given us a lot of leeway for some of our events, but Major League Baseball still controls what we do for Sod Poodles games. So we’re waiting for final guidance for that.”

For more information, including how to apply if you missed both job fairs, visit the Sod Poodles website.