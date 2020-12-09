Amarillo Sod Poodles receive affiliate invitation from Arizona Diamondbacks

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Sod Poodles have announced they have received an affiliate invitation from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Tony Ensor, Sod Poodles President and General Manager, issued the following statement regarding the invitation:
“We are very pleased to announce that the Amarillo Sod Poodles organization has been formally invited by the Arizona Diamondbacks to become their new Double-A-Affiliate. Today’s announcement recognizes Amarillo and the Sod Poodles as being among the very best communities and franchises in Minor League Baseball. We are eager to review this affiliation opportunity with the Diamondbacks and our ownership group and look forward to discussing the exciting future ahead for baseball in Amarillo.”
