AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced a $38,007 donation for Texas Panhandle relief efforts following flooding in Amarillo and the tornado that hit Perryton earlier this month.

The Sod Poodles said the donations were raised from its June 17 game and will be donating the funds to the Amarillo Area Foundation Panhandle Disaster Relief Fund to be shared equally between the two different causes.

“The Sod Poodles are very fortunate to have the best fans in Minor League Baseball and partners who care deeply about the people of the panhandle and stepped up to help our community,” said Sod Poodles President and General Manager, Tony Ensor.

Continued support for relief efforts can be made here.