AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Sod Poodles announced that the “Sod Pups Kids Club!” membership is open to young Sod Poodles fans.

According to an Amarillo Sod Poodles press release, the membership not only gives members access to perks and benefits but can also help foster a love for the game while also building a community amongst young Sod Poodle fans.

Memberships will be priced at $28 according to the Sod Poodles.

Officials detailed that as a member of the Sod Pups Kids Club kids will have access to the following:

Exclusive Kids Club Clear Drawstring bag to show off their team pride

A preseason pickup party

Priority access to Kids Run the Bases events post-game on Tuesdays & Sundays

Color your own hat

Tickets to every Sunday Home game

Early Bird Registration on our Kids Clinic

Two Wristbands for the kid’s zone

Officials added that spots are limited, for more information visit the Amarillo Sod Poodles website.