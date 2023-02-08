AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s utilities department announced Wednesday that it has closed a portion of SW 46th Ave. for a project.

According to a news release from the city of Amarillo, the department has closed SW 46th Ave. in both directions between Polk Street and Tradewinds Street for a sewer tap project.

Officials said the project is expected to be completed by Monday. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes.