AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo invites the community to a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21 at the Amarillo Downtown Library.

According to a COA press release, Amarillo’s HR Department will be present at the event to meet and network with citizens about available opportunities.

For more information on the fair, visit here.