Amarillo set to host Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championship

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Cowboy Mounted Shooting Association said it is set to host the AQHA Cowboy Mounted Shooting World Championship in Amarillo from Oct. 12 through 16 at the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

The event will bring together the best mounted shooters from around the world to compete for the title of World Champion.

CMSA said mounted shooters will compete using two .45 caliber single-action revolvers. Those will be loaded with five rounds of black ammunition.

On Friday, Oct. 15, top contestants will compete at 7 p.m. On that day, the association announced it will give free tickets for firefighters, police, and students. Tickets will be available for students and their families at the entry table, CMSA said.