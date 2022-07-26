The old home of IDK Sports Bar and Grill is now the new location of the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association will host a meeting Wednesday morning regarding the organization’s future.

According to officials from ASCA, this meeting, scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Central Church of Christ, located at 1401 S Madison St. in Amarillo, will give members of the organization the chance to explain where ASCA came from, where the organization is now as well as the status of, and the future of, the organization in the Amarillo community.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, the association moved from its longtime home at the downtown campus of Amarillo College in September 2020. After that move, the association was temporarily located at a building at 4801 Austin, which was lent to them by the Wesley Community Center, and is currently located at the IDK Sports Bar and Grill, located at 1301 Sixth Ave.

The aim of the organization is to move into the building ASCA purchased from Potter County in December, located at 2404 Sixth Ave. Officials from the association said at the time that the building they purchased from the county, the building had to be gutted and asbestos had to be removed.

For more information about the Amarillo Senior Citizens Association, visit its website.