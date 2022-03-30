AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Senior Citizens Association (ASCA) announced a board meeting open to the public at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the IDK building to discuss the new location.

According to a news release from Barbara Cromer, board member for the ASCA, this will be the third location change for the association as they have lost the Polk Street location where they served for 47 years. With the help of Judge Nancy Tanner, the new building at 2404 SW 6th is now owned by the ASCA, added Cromer.

“Our plans are to turn the ASCA building into the fantastic facility the Amarillo’s seniors have earned and deserve where they can congregate, have activities, dine and socialize and be an anchor in the revitalization of Historic Route 66,” Cromer concluded.