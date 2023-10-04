WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Office of U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced that Region 16 Education Service Center was awarded a federal grant of $999,998 aiming to connect children in a crisis with resources and services needed.

According to a press release from Senator Conryn’s office, funding for this grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice which was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act signed into law on June 25, 2022, to address specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are being delivered through this funding to ensure students in crisis receive help as our state continues to prioritize safe and healthy communities.”

Officials said out of 42 school districts, 10 rural districts are without school counselors or therapy resources.

More information regarding the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act can be found on Senator John Cornyn’s website.