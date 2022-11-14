AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with The Salvation Army are looking for volunteers to serve in various capacities as the holiday season approaches in the Amarillo community.

According to a news release from the organization, the Amarillo branch of The Salvation Army is searching for volunteers to serve as bell ringers, volunteers to support the organization’s Angel Tree program and volunteers to serve holiday meals.

Officials with The Salvation Army said they are in need of volunteer bell ringers until Dec. 24 at various locations throughout the city. According to the release, the Red Kettle Campaign serves as one of the organization’s primary fundraising efforts, providing funds for the organization throughout the year.

For its Angel Tree program, The Salvation Army is seeking volunteers to manage Angel Tree locations and volunteers to help sort and distribute gifts to 400 children across the community, according to the release.

On Thanksgiving and Christmas, The Salvation Army will provide meals to around 100 of its residents. According to the release, the organization is in need of volunteers to participate in the event and serve meals to the residents.

“As the red kettles are appearing outside stores, and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure men, women and children in need throughout our community experience the joys of Christmas,” the release said.

For more information about any of the volunteer opportunities, the release said to call The Salvation Army at 806-373-6631. For more information about the Amarillo branch of The Salvation Army, visit its website.