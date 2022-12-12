AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo branch of The Salvation Army are continuing to search for volunteer bell ringers as Christmas Eve approaches.

According to a news release from the Amarillo branch of The Salvation Army, officials are asking members of the Amarillo community to volunteer as bell ringers through Christmas Eve to help the organization reach its 2022 Red Kettle Campaign goal.

“Volunteers make an incredible difference during the Christmas season for The Salvation Army. “Even if you can only give an hour or two, a morning, an afternoon, or perhaps a whole day, we`d love you to come ring the bell and be part of The Salvation Army team,” Major Tex Ellis, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army in Amarillo, said in the release. “Every dollar collected in the kettles helps provide shelter to those experiencing homelessness, food to someone who may otherwise go without a meal and hope to those who are lost and need help with a job search or emergency financial assistance. You make a real difference and impact the lives of neighbors in Amarillo as a volunteer with The Salvation Army.”

Those interested can visit The Salvation Army’s website to sign up as a bell ringer, selecting the day, location and time a person would like to ring. The release said individuals can sign up to ring with friends, family or coworkers.

Officials said all funds raised through the red kettles remain in Amarillo, supporting the year-round services and assistance programs in the Amarillo branch of The Salvation Army. For more information, individuals are asked to call 806-373-6631, visit the branch at 400 S. Harrison or visit The Salvation Army’s website.