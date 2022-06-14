AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to organizers with the Salvation Army, a flag presentation was scheduled for Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the 400 South Harrison Street location to honor Major Hulls, who will be leaving Amarillo.

Salvation Army officials said that those attending the ceremony will include Brenna Barrett, as the DAR Service For Veterans Committee Chair, VFW District 9 Chaplain, and VFW Sr. Vice Commander of Amarillo Post 1475, along with the JROTC of Tascosa High School. The flag presentation is meant to honor Major Hulls’ assistance during his tenure in Amarillo while the organization worked to offer shelter, clothing, food, holiday gifts, and other support to veterans and their families.

As noted by organizers, the ceremony is expected to include a flag presentation, as well as the presentation of a bible to Major Hulls, the presentation of colors by the Tascosa JROTC, and a certificate and/or medal.