Amarillo's First Baby of 2019 Image Courtesy: MGN Online [ + - ] Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Amarillo's first baby born in 2019 was welcomed at 1:08 a.m. at Northwest Texas Hospital.

Wezley Rowland was born weighing seven pounds and 13 ounces, and 21.5 inches long.

Happy birthday, Wezley!