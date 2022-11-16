AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Ronald McDonald House (RMHC) in Amarillo is currently looking for area runners to participate in the Chicago Marathon.

Officials with Ronald McDonald detailed that it can be difficult to receive entry to the marathon and therefore runners with team RMHC are guaranteed a spot in the race and do not have to have a qualifying time requirement to enter. In addition, team members must commit to raising $1,250 in support of the Ronald McDonald House families.

Officials noted that team members will receive the following:

An RMHC Nike Legend shirt;

Free virtual eight-week base training program and 18-week marathon training program;

Weekly training tips from USA Track & Field certified coach Brendan Cournane;

Fundraising support including a personal fundraising page, social media, infographics, and more;

Access to prizes and giveaways;

Free entry to the team RMHC VIP hospitality tent;

Free admission to the team RMHC pre-race dinner.

Officials added that the $230 entry fee will be covered by the organization for participating runners through Jan. 31, 2023.

After Dec. 8, 2022, according to officials, the fundraising requirement will be increased from $1,250 to $1,750 and runners will have until the race in October 2023 to raise the funds.

Officials stated that 50 cents of all proceeds raised will go towards supporting families of sick and injured children in the local community and 50 cents will go to help families across the globe.

More information along with online registration for team Amarillo can be found here.