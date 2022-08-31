AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation Amarillo District, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott recently announced an $85 billion transportation plan that will include an allocation of $1.46 billion to the Amarillo area.

TxDOT detailed that the 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) is set up to improve transportation safety, area traffic congestion and rural connectivity, along with preserving roadways for Texas drivers.

“The State of Texas is working to ensure the transportation needs of our fast-growing state are met and that the safety of Texans on the roadways is protected,” Abbott said. “TxDOT’s 2023 Unified Transportation Program is a critical step toward addressing the diverse needs of Texans in rural, urban, and metropolitan communities. This 10-year plan to address transportation needs statewide and dedicate $85 billion to improve roadways will be a huge boon to our state’s infrastructure and booming economy. As more people move to Texas and businesses grow across the state, we are working together to make sure Texans’ transportation safety and mobility are secured and businesses can flourish for generations to come.”

TxDOT Commission Chairman J. Bruce Bugg Jr. added,”The UTP reflects a continued focus on improving transportation safety as the top priority, maintaining our current system, addressing traffic congestion, and improving statewide connectivity over the next decade.”

“Texas` rapid growth reinforces the importance of investing in transportation to efficiently move both people and freight across our diverse state,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “TxDOT is working hard to not only build the new roads and transportation capacity Texas needs but to maintain the more than 80,000 miles of roads and other transportation infrastructure under our care.”

In addition to the $85 billion, TxDOT reported that an additional $32 billion will be provided over the life of the program for routine maintenance and project development for more than 7,000 transportation projects.

TxDOT said that the projects will be funded through legislative and voter-approved initiatives that allocate portions of oil and gas taxes, sales taxes, and other financed to state highway funds.

TxDOT released the following projects around the High Plains that will benefit from the program:

Widening of US 87 in Hartley and Moore counties;

Construction of the northwestern portion of State Loop (SL) 335 from SW 9th Ave. to FM 1719;

Widening I-27 and interchange improvements on I-27 and SL 335 in Randall County;

Safety improvements on FM 2590 from SL 335 in Amarillo to US 60 in Canyon.

According to the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, the annual investment programmed in the UTP over the next 10 years is expected to establish around $15.5 billion per year in economic benefits and add 58,500 direct and indirect jobs.

Click here for more information on the UTP projects in Texas.