AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the Texas Department of Transportation announced that two roads throughout Amarillo will be closed through Thursday due to repairs.

According to a post from the Amarillo TxDOT on its Twitter account, the left lane of the I-40 eastbound frontage road is closed by the Lakeside exit ramp through 4 p.m. Thursday because of riprap replacement.

Amarillo TxDOT officials also reported on its Twitter account that the right lane of SL 335 southbound is closed at I-40 for concrete barrier work under the bridge through 5 p.m.