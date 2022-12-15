AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo (COA) announced Thursday that the Solid Waste Department will return to a twice-a-week trash pickup service on Jan. 9.

According to a COA news release, COA reverted to a once-a-week trash pick-up service in September after a decrease in staffing members. Since then staff levels have risen from 48% to 82% with 87% of equipment operator positions filled.

“We are excited to announce that we are going back to twice-a-week trash collection service,” COA Director of Public Works Donny Hooper said in the release. “This was our goal even when our staffing levels were low – to return to twice-a-week service.

COA states that on Jan. 9, routes will begin starting with Route A collections on Monday and Thursday. Route B collections will be on Tuesday and Friday.

Officials also inform residents that missed service or extra service collections will be handled on Saturday. COA adds that Wednesday will be maintenance day.

For more information, contact the COA Solid Waste Department at (806) 378-6813.