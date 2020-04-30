Amarillo retailers adjust to reopening of the city

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott’s Phase 1 order to reopen Texas during the COVID-19 pandemic begins Friday.

The governor’s plan will allow local restaurants, movie theaters, and retail shops to welcome patrons back in their businesses, but at only 25% capacity.

At the Wolflin Square Shopping Center, Silverland’s General Manager Cynthia Allen plans to open her doors and welcome back the public. Silverland’s will have no more than 15 customers in the shop at one time, and extra precautions are being taken in a very wise manner.

“We feel like right at 15 people is safe enough for folks to walk in the door, and still have social distancing,” Allison said. “We have markers on the floor, we’ll have have someone at the door to keep a count.”

While some local retail shops are taking advantage of the governor’s project, others have decided to stay curbside only.

Also in Wolflin Square, ET Cetera is keeping its door closed and remain curbside only. Owner Amy-Beth Morrison said it has been an interesting six weeks learning to serve customers a different way, but for right now she feels its best for her establishment.

“Dealing with curbside is working for us,” Morrison said. “If we can keep another level of safety with our customer right now with the numbers in the Texas Panhandle, we’re going to continue doing what we’re doing.”

Whether it is going in the store or picking up curbside, Wolflin Square leasing manager Austin Sharp said all businesses are hurting, and keeping local dollars at local stores is what is most important.

“Continue to support these local shop owners,” Sharp said. “If you shop locally instead of going on Amazon. 70% of those dollars will stay in our community. So our message is please shop with our local retailers.”

To see what shops will be opening their doors at the Wolflin Square Shopping Center visit www.wolflinsquare.com, or check out their Facebook page.

