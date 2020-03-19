Amarillo restaurants offering special services after Gov. Abbott’s executive order

Eco-friendly disposable tableware for fast-food on the white table, concept of plastic free life stile

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— During the COVID-19 Pandemic, people are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Thursday, March 19 shutting down inside-dining in restaurants and bars.

Many local restaurants are offering delivery and curbside pickup. We have put together a list of local restaurants that are offering these services. This is an ongoing list, we will continue to update as needed, as we are sure a number of restaurants are figuring out their next move.

Please email us at news@kamr.com if your restaurant is offering special services during this time.

For the restaurant’s website, click the restaurant name.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: