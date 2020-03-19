Amarillo restaurants offering special services after Gov. Abbott’s executive order

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— During the COVID-19 Pandemic, people are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Thursday, March 19 shutting down inside-dining in restaurants and bars.
Many local restaurants are offering delivery and curbside pickup. We have put together a list of local restaurants that are offering these services. This is an ongoing list, we will continue to update as needed, as we are sure a number of restaurants are figuring out their next move.
Please email us at news@kamr.com if your restaurant is offering special services during this time.
For the restaurant’s website, click the restaurant name.
|Restaurant
|Phone
|Drive-Thru
|Pick-Up/To Go
|Delivery
|575 Pizzaria
|806-331-3627
|N
|Y
|Y
|Aldaco’s Tacos
|806-374-4945
|N
|Y
|Y
|Abuelos
|806-354-8294
|N
|Y
|Y
|Blue Sky
|806-322-3888
|Y
|Y
|N
|Buffalo Wild Wings
|806-359-4386
|N
|Y
|Y
|Cafe Marizon
|806-352-2046
|Y
|Y
|ASAP
|Calico County
|806-358-7664
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Chilis
|—
|N
|Y
|N
|Coyote Bluff
|—
|N
|Y
|ASAP
|Crush Wine Bar
|806-418-2011
|N
|Y
|N
|Dyers BBQ
|806-358-7104
|N
|Y
|N
|El Tejavan
|806-354-2444
|N
|Y
|N
|Fire Slice
|806-331-2232
|N
|Y
|Y
|Firehouse Subs
|806-418-6651
|Y
|Y
|Y
|Golden Light Cafe
|806-374-9237
|N
|Y
|N
|Jorge’s
|806-354-2241
|N
|Y
|N
|La Frontera
|806-372-4593
|N
|Y
|Y
|Longhorn Steakhouse
|806-358-0640
|N
|Y
|N
|Long Wooden Spoon
|806-553-0397
|N
|Y
|N
|Lost Cajun
|806-576-0019
|N
|Y
|Y
|Macaroni Joe’s
|843-290-9629
|N
|Y
|Y
|Metropolitan-A Speakeasy
|806-242-0117
|N
|Y
|Y
|My Thai
|806-352-9014
|N
|Y
|N
|Olive Garden
|806-355-9973
|N
|Y
|N
|Outback Steakhouse
|806-352-4032
|N
|Y
|Y
|Pescaraz
|806-350-5430
|N
|Y
|Y
|Public House
|806-398-7777
|N
|Y
|Y
|Rosas
|—
|Y
|Y
|N
|Saltgrass
|806-351-0394
|N
|Y
|N
|Taco Villa
|—
|Y
|N
|N
|Taste of Thai
|806-373-9995
|N
|Y
|N
|Tylers BBQ
|806-331-2271
|N
|Y
|N
|Wild Bills
|806-372-4500
|N
|Y
|Y
