Breaking News
Gov. Abbott issues orders to limit social gatherings, closes schools, gyms, bans dine-in eating

Amarillo restaurants offering special services after Gov. Abbott’s executive order

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Eco-friendly disposable tableware for fast-food on the white table, concept of plastic free life stile

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— During the COVID-19 Pandemic, people are asked to stay home and practice social distancing.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order on Thursday, March 19 shutting down inside-dining in restaurants and bars.

Many local restaurants are offering delivery and curbside pickup. We have put together a list of local restaurants that are offering these services. This is an ongoing list, we will continue to update as needed, as we are sure a number of restaurants are figuring out their next move.

Please email us at news@kamr.com if your restaurant is offering special services during this time.

For the restaurant’s website, click the restaurant name.

Restaurant Phone Drive-ThruPick-Up/To GoDelivery
575 Pizzaria 806-331-3627 NYY
Aldaco’s Tacos806-374-4945NYY
Abuelos 806-354-8294 NYY
Blue Sky 806-322-3888 YYN
Buffalo Wild Wings806-359-4386 NYY
Cafe Marizon 806-352-2046YYASAP
Calico County 806-358-7664YYY
Chilis NYN
Coyote BluffNYASAP
Crush Wine Bar806-418-2011NYN
Dyers BBQ806-358-7104NYN
El Tejavan806-354-2444NYN
Fire Slice 806-331-2232NYY
Firehouse Subs806-418-6651YYY
Golden Light Cafe806-374-9237 NYN
Jorge’s 806-354-2241NYN
La Frontera806-372-4593NYY
Longhorn Steakhouse 806-358-0640NYN
Long Wooden Spoon 806-553-0397 NYN
Lost Cajun806-576-0019NYY
Macaroni Joe’s 843-290-9629NYY
Metropolitan-A Speakeasy806-242-0117NYY
My Thai806-352-9014NYN
Olive Garden 806-355-9973NYN
Outback Steakhouse 806-352-4032NYY
Pescaraz806-350-5430NYY
Public House 806-398-7777NYY
RosasYYN
Saltgrass 806-351-0394NYN
Taco VillaYNN
Taste of Thai806-373-9995NYN
Tylers BBQ806-331-2271NYN
Wild Bills 806-372-4500 NYY
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss