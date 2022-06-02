AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Yelp have released its Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas list. This list covers all restaurants and a wide range of places to eat from white tablecloths to food trucks and cafes. Amarillo’s own It’s a Punjabi Affair made the list ranking 32.
According to a Yelp press release, to encourage community members to support their local businesses, Yelp is also launching sweepstakes for a chance to win $10,000 to explore Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas. All you have to do is download the Yelp App, then sign up or log in. Visit the in-app sweepstakes campaign page, and start saving businesses to a collection. Increase your chances of winning by saving a new restaurant each day.
Methodology
Yelp said to create the top 100 Texas Restaurants 2022 list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and food category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and January 31, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of February 1, 2022, according to Yelp.
Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas
- Paper Route Bakery– Austin
- Comfort Cafe – San Antonio– San Antonio
- Manolis Ice Cream, Pastries, & Cakes– Austin
- Pontotoc Vineyard– Fredericksburg
- Robin’s Snowflake Donuts & Cafe– Spring
- Kat’s Barbecue– Santa Fe
- Gino’s Deli Stop N Buy – San Antonio
- Arctic Ape Wild Desserts– San Antonio
- Cool Cow Creamery– Kemah
- Sushi Spot– Plano
- Tony’s Italian Delicatessen– Montgomery
- Botolino Gelato Artigianale– Dallas
- Tommy Tamale Market & Cafe– Grapevine
- The Gypsy Poet– Houston
- La Ola Pop Shop– Kyle
- Athena’s Greek Kitchen– Houston
- The Cuppo Coffee & Tea– Jersey Village
- Del Campo Empanadas– Fort Worth
- Crepes 4 U– Plano
- T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs– Austin
- Spice Station– Kingsville
- A Cake Addict– Houston
- Hugs Cafe– McKinney
- The B’s Kitchen– Cedar Park
- SP Brazilian Steakhouse– Lakeway
- Treats of Mexico– Houston
- That’s My Dog– Katy
- Nelson’s BBQ– San Antonio
- Freshest Ice Creams– San Antonio
- Jim’s Smokehouse– Austin
- Zoa Moroccan Kitchen– Houston
- It’s a Punjabi Affair– Amarillo
- Vic & Al’s– Austin
- Jewboy Burgers– Austin
- 1618 Asian Fusion– Austin
- Granny’s Tacos– Austin
- Vietwich– Stafford
- Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar– Fort Worth
- Scoop and Score– Cedar Park
- Fu Manchung – Spring
- Crumbville– Houston
- Fazenda Gaúcha– Bedford
- Cafe Italia– Grapevine
- The Aussie Grind– Frisco
- Brevity Coffee – San Antonio
- Sullivan Texas BBQ– Lewisville
- El Taquito– El Paso
- Aladdin Cafe– Crowley
- Sikhay Thai Lao Cuisine– Fort Worth
- Kookie Haven– Dallas
- Bowl Mami– Carrollton
- Empa Mundo– Irving
- Texas Coffee Traders– Austin
- San Pedro’s– Dallas
- Mami Coco– Dallas
- Coco Shrimp– Watauga
- Bigdash Ice Cream & Pastries– Richardson
- Cajun Coffee Shack– San Antonio
- DonDonPoke– Plano
- Sushi Dojo– Southlake
- Mr. Pide– Sachse
- Pho Phong Luu– Austin
- Ceviche Ceviche– South Padre Island
- Santorini Cafe– Austin
- The Original Kolache Shoppe – Houston
- Arepitas– Harker Heights
- Ceviche7– Austin
- Doma Seolleongtang– Dallas
- The Magpie– San Antonio
- Brasão Brazilian Steakhouse– Plano
- Green Fork & Straw– Houston
- Lasbela Restaurant & Catering– Sugar Land
- Revival Eastside Eatery– Waco
- Java Owl Coffee House– Nassau Bay
- Bodhi Viet Vegan– Austin
- Jinda Cafe– Clarendon
- Cafe Homestead– Waco
- Don Japanese Kitchen– San Marcos
- LDU Coffee– Dallas
- La Casa Bakery and Cafe– Houston
- Kaiser’s Twisted BBQ– Bee Cave
- Taste Community Restaurant– Fort Worth
- Sky Rocket Burger– Dallas
- Pappa Gyros– Katy
- Fabio’s Artisan Pasta– Houston
- Aloha Chicken & Shrimp– Watauga
- Asiannights Lao-Thai Cuisine & Bar– Haltom City
- Craft Pita– Houston
- Paparazzi Pizza– Carrollton
- Pollos Asados Los Norteños– San Antonio
- Formosa Bubble Teahouse– Cypress
- Shaneboy’s Craft Hawaiian Grindz– Lillian
- Tranky’s Tacos– Garland
- Mama Frances Soul Kitchen– La Marque
- Diced Poke– Houston
- Try Hard Coffee Roasters– Austin
- Twinkle Donuts– The Colony
- Taqueria El Crucero– Waco
- Outlaw Kitchens– San Antonio
- Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen– Richardson
For more information on the list of places to eat, visit here.