AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Yelp have released its Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas list. This list covers all restaurants and a wide range of places to eat from white tablecloths to food trucks and cafes. Amarillo’s own It’s a Punjabi Affair made the list ranking 32.

According to a Yelp press release, to encourage community members to support their local businesses, Yelp is also launching sweepstakes for a chance to win $10,000 to explore Yelp’s Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas. All you have to do is download the Yelp App, then sign up or log in. Visit the in-app sweepstakes campaign page, and start saving businesses to a collection. Increase your chances of winning by saving a new restaurant each day.

Methodology

Yelp said to create the top 100 Texas Restaurants 2022 list, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurants and food category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews between January 1, 2017, and January 31, 2022. When available, all businesses on this list have a passing health score as of February 1, 2022, according to Yelp.

Top 100 Places to Eat in Texas

