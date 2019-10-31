Amarillo residents paying it forward on Halloween by “Getting Booed”

Amarillo residents might have noticed a sign hanging on their neighbor’s door that says “We’ve been booed.”

“They’re basically trick or treating but they’re treating and it’s kind of a trick,” said Bre Land, Amarillo resident.

It’s called getting booed and it’s something that Land and her family started a few years when they moved to Amarillo.

They found that their new neighbors had never really heard about it.

“We started doing it and it’s slowly grown and grown and now I drive down the streets in the neighborhood and see “been booed” signs are hanging in everyone’s window that they’ve already had someone stop by their house,” said Land.

So exactly how does it work?

“You just make up a little basket with some goodies, either candy or some little toys, some kind of craft or something. You’ll sneak up to someone’s door, you’ll leave the basket, ring the doorbell and sneak off. If you’ve been booed then someone does that to you,” said Land.

So when you’ve been booed, it’s your turn to boo someone else.

“It’s just a fun thing for our kids to open the door and find the surprise or be the one sneaking up to someone’s door,” said Land.

Land also says it can bring a neighborhood closer together.

“It’s a great way to get neighbors involved with each other and get kids involved with other kids in the neighborhood,” said Land.