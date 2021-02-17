Amarillo residents making a difference with energy conservation, says City

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The City of Amarillo released a statement praising residents for energy conservation during this week’s weather event.

The statement, as follows;

“As happens in the Amarillo community during times of adversity, Amarillo residents are responding in impressive fashion during the historically cold weather that is impacting the energy supply across the state of Texas.

“Elected officials from the Amarillo area held a news conference Tuesday evening requesting residents to reduce their use of energy to lessen the load on local providers. And Amarillo is responding.

” “I may note, the conservation plea by our elected officials is paying dividends. It is very noticeable in this morning’s load profile thus far. Very much appreciated,” said David Hudson, president of Xcel Energy Texas.

” “This is what Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle are known for – coming together and helping each other when help is needed,” said Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson. “The commitment and concern for our neighbors and our community are shared values of the people in this area. Here again we see what makes Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle a great place to live. I thank our residents for their patience and commitment as we overcome this adversity.” “